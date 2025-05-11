Slot tells Liverpool players and fans: We must climb the mountain all over again

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has thanked fans for their support over their title winning season.

Ahead of today's clash with second-place Arsenal, Slot paid tribute to the Reds support in his match programme notes.

He wrote: "The first thing for me to say ahead of this match is very straightforward – thank you.

"Thank you for the unbelievable scenes that followed our last home game and thank you to those who took the party to Stamford Bridge last week.

"The support, colour, passion, noise and joy that our supporters have created over the last two weekends is something that is very special and in my experience of football so far it is also unique.

"In these moments we are reminded why we work as hard as we do and why this club means as much as it does to so many people. This makes winning together such an incredible experience and it is one that all of us would like to recreate in the future."

We now must climb the mountain again

Indeed, Slot admits he is already gearing up for season 2025/26.

He continued, "But – and I hate to be the person who comes with a 'but' in a situation like this – as well as enjoying everything about our achievement, we now have to start climbing the mountain all over again.

"I was pleased with many elements of our performance against Chelsea, particularly the way we responded to being behind, but the fact is we lost and, as a wise man once said to me, no good can ever come of losing football games. That defeat gives today's game an extra importance because ever since we were crowned champions our aim has been to end this season as strongly as we possibly can.

"As everyone knows, Arsenal are a very good team and along with Manchester City they were one of the benchmarks for us when I first arrived as head coach last June. That we have managed to finish above them is testament to the hard work and effort that has been put in by everyone at the club, on and off the pitch."

No slacking

As for today, Slot insists he is expects nothing more than 100 per cent from the players and fans, despite the game meaning little.

He concluded, "Again, though, this is Liverpool Football Club and our aim should always be to go one better and today's game gives us an opportunity to do this. For that to happen we need absolute focus and total motivation. We also need the full Anfield experience because at its best the atmosphere in this stadium will always push our players on."