Liverpool fans urged not to boo Alexander-Arnold

Arne Slot has appealed to Liverpool fans not to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold over his decision to leave the Reds.

The 26-year-old will not start when the Premier League champions take on Arsenal at Anfield.

Regardless, Slot urged the Reds faithful not to boo the defender as he told reporters: "We are all disappointed but Trent is the first one who said he would prefer us as a team and a club not to be distracted too much by this announcement.

“I am hoping all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and as little as possible to Trent - unless it is positive, then they can do whatever they want.

"As a human being, you can maybe understand that Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge because, if he is so many years in the same league, some players then want to experience something else.

“It’s up to every individual himself. I’m the type of human being who can understand a lot of arguments. That’s not to say I would make the same choice. It was a really difficult decision for him."