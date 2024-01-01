Slot tells Liverpool fans: Don't expect fist pumps from me

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he has a very different touchline persona to predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Slot makes his competitive Anfield debut on Sunday against Brentford.

The Dutchman said, “My way of doing things is let the team play in the best possible way and they enjoy the team playing and in that way they will hopefully admire, is that the word you use, or I will get a bond with them.

“But don’t expect me to go after the game and make fist pumps. That is not going to be my style. So it is more, let the team play in a certain way and they like the team and because of that they will like the manager as well.”

Slot added: “I wouldn’t say I lost it (his temper in games) but sometimes you have some frustrations and nine out of ten times in the life of a manager it comes from referees decisions.

“But, no, that sometimes happens but I’ve not lost in a way where people are saying what is he doing? The only thing I can do is help the team before and during the game and then afterwards the boys have done so much work that they will be there to thank the fans. I might be there but I will never be in front of them, always behind them.”