Tribal Football
Most Read
Ugarte agent in Manchester today to close Man Utd deal
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
DONE DEAL? Man Utd clinch agreement for Mali prospect Sekou Kone
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC

Slot tells Liverpool fans: Don't expect fist pumps from me

Slot tells Liverpool fans: Don't expect fist pumps from me
Slot tells Liverpool fans: Don't expect fist pumps from me
Slot tells Liverpool fans: Don't expect fist pumps from meAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he has a very different touchline persona to predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Slot makes his competitive Anfield debut on Sunday against Brentford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutchman said, “My way of doing things is let the team play in the best possible way and they enjoy the team playing and in that way they will hopefully admire, is that the word you use, or I will get a bond with them.

“But don’t expect me to go after the game and make fist pumps. That is not going to be my style. So it is more, let the team play in a certain way and they like the team and because of that they will like the manager as well.”

Slot added: “I wouldn’t say I lost it (his temper in games) but sometimes you have some frustrations and nine out of ten times in the life of a manager it comes from referees decisions.

“But, no, that sometimes happens but I’ve not lost in a way where people are saying what is he doing? The only thing I can do is help the team before and during the game and then afterwards the boys have done so much work that they will be there to thank the fans. I might be there but I will never be in front of them, always behind them.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKlopp JurgenSlot ArneLiverpool
Related Articles
Brighton midfielder Milner likens Huerzeler to Klopp
Slot speaks on how his side are adapting, feelings ahead of new season and realistic aims
Liverpool boss Slot: Style? The one difference I have with Klopp...