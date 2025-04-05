Slot sides with Van Dijk in Owen row: He did play for Liverpool, right?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists winning the Premier League title this season will be enough for his team.

Captain Virgil van Dijk has bristled over claims from former Reds striker Michael Owen that Liverpool's expected title triumph won't be celebrated as much as it could after losing the Carabao Cup final and being eliminated from the Champions League.

Slot said: “Let me understand it right, Virgil was a bit frustrated because it came across as it’s not enough to ONLY win the Premier League? Michael (Owen) did play for us didn’t he?

“So he is aware of the fact that in 35 years we won the league once? There is your answer. If you can win the league with this club then, phew, nothing else matters I would say. If you do it ten times in a row then I could understand that people say ‘Oh but you only win the Premier League’.

"If City ONLY won the Premier League then I could understand people saying: ‘It’s not a good season for City’. But if, at this club, you can compete for it and let alone win it, then it is a strange question to ask in my opinion. If Virgil has this opinion as well then I agree with him.”

Slot also declared: “I think the league is better than it ever was, that is what people are always saying. That’s what I hear a lot because the strength overall is getting better. I think even Pep said there will not be a team again as long as he lives that gets more than 100 points and wins the league four times in a row because so many more teams are having so many more good players.

“I think he even said what I have said the whole year, that all clubs, even some who are fighting against relegation, have some players who can play for City, for Arsenal, for us, for Chelsea and for these type of teams.

“The reason why teams you might expect to have more points don’t have them is because the league has become stronger. That is probably why it is such a compliment for us that we do have those points at the moment.”