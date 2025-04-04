Virgil van Dijk provides massive update on Liverpool future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed a decision over his future at the club will be announced 'in the coming weeks.'

The 33-year-old is one of three key Liverpool players who are out of contract at the end of the season, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Van Dijk has been able to speak with foreign clubs over a free summer move since January 1st, but he has been incredibly vague about his future.

Speaking at a Cadbury's event on Thursday which was recorded by a fan, Van Dijk offered up: "I can't say more than there will be news in the upcoming weeks.

"Whether it's positive or not, I have no idea at this point, well I don't know.

"I mentioned it many times before, I said, I am calm, this is what happened many times before. I love the club and the club loves me, I love playing for Liverpool, I love being round the boys each and every day.

"At this stage, I'm not really panicking whatsoever, so - let's see."