Van Dijk shuts down Owen's comments that Liverpool's title win would be "bitter"

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has hit back at Michael Owen's comments suggesting that winning the title is not good enough this season.

The Reds now need just 13 points to be confirmed as champions, following Wednesday’s narrow 1-0 victory at home to Everton. Despite this, Owen spoke on Premier League Productions about how if the club do win the title it may not feel like enough.

“It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks.

“Liverpool were poised to have a phenomenal season, if they win the Premier League, it’ll still be fantastic but with a little bit of a bitter taste because it was building into something special.”

‘I think it hit Liverpool fans hard, and the manager and the players, to go out of competitions in quick succession.”

Van Dijk then joined the broadcast live from Anfield and stated that any Liverpool fan would be delighted with such an accomplishment at the start of the season.

“I’m just thinking in terms of the season so far, if you’d have said at the start of the season you were going to win the Premier League I’m sure people would’ve been over the moon,' he said.

“However, it was building into something really special – how hard was it after a couple of big defeats in cup competitions to get your mind turned back into the Premier League and to finish the season well?”

“So you’re suggesting the season is not going to be special anymore?”

Owen added: “It will be, absolutely, it will be special, but I thought it could’ve been building into something very special.”

The Dutchman then suggested that the narrative needs to change and that Liverpool do not have to win every trophy to have a successful season.

“Well, I think we have to change that narrative a little bit.

“We’re fighting for the biggest prize of the season, we worked so hard for it, 20 teams are working so hard to be on top of the Premier League.

“We have eight games to go, we know what’s at stake, we have to go for it, we have to fight, we have to enjoy the whole ride and then let’s see. Like I said, it’s still looking very special in my eyes.

“I think what you said, at the start of the season, I think no one expected us to even try to fight on all four fronts, obviously we’re at the stage now where we’re still fighting for the biggest, and that’s the reality. It’s still a possibility that this season will be very, very special.”