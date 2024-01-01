Slot says Liverpool need to put Nunez in "positions to score" after poor form

Slot says Liverpool need to put Nunez in "even more in positions to score" after poor form

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken on striker Darwin Nunez and his slow start to the season.

Slot spoke in his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace this weekend as the side look to stay at the top of the league.

Nunez was a major topic during the conference after he has scored just 1 goal in his 7 appearances so far this season.

Slot said, “I think it's the challenge we as staff always have to bring the best out of the individuals. We try to find different ways of positioning Darwin than Diogo (Jota) because they are not the same players. Their teammates also adjust to the player they are playing with. That's also what I as a manager have to do and also what we are doing.

“Yes, he didn't score in his last game because he was offside as well. When we bring him the chances, he is able to score but unfortunately, we couldn't bring him that much in the position we want to. If I'm completely honest, which I like to be just as you journalists, even Diogo didn't have (many goals).

“I think the most goals we score come from our wingers until now and Diogo scored two when we played West Ham when he played from the No.10 position. So maybe it's also for us something to look at, although we score a lot of goals, to bring our striker if it's Diogo or Darwin even more in positions to score.”