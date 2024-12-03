Slot says Liverpool may act in January market
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they could be active in the January market.
Slot insists Liverpool will act if the right opportunity arrives.
The Dutchman said: "We are having discussions every day, no matter if there's a window coming up or not.
"We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place.
"From the beginning of the season, I was so, so happy with the squad. That's not to say if there will be a chance in the market, this club will not look. This club has always shown it will work."
