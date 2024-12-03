Slot says Liverpool may act in January market

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they could be active in the January market.

Slot insists Liverpool will act if the right opportunity arrives.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutchman said: "We are having discussions every day, no matter if there's a window coming up or not.

"We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place.

"From the beginning of the season, I was so, so happy with the squad. That's not to say if there will be a chance in the market, this club will not look. This club has always shown it will work."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play