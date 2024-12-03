Newcastle boss Howe: There's an excitement facing Liverpool

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says they're excited to host Liverpool tomorrow night.

Howe recognises Liverpool arrive in outstanding form after victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City.

He said this morning: "What a week they have had, they are a team playing with full confidence at the moment.

"There is an excitement about the game and to attack a game like this will be brilliant.

"We have to bring our strengths and our strengths are unique to us.

"We just have to give the players confidence, we have some outstanding attacking players, we need to give them license to do that and get their confidence back."

On if it is a psychological issue not getting results against Liverpool, Howe added: "Let's hope not. I don't prepare games that way, I prepare them with a fresh set of eyes.

"Teams change and evolve every time you play them. Games against them have been tight, especially home games.

"The one from last year was painful. Every time you play opposition like Liverpool you learn new things."