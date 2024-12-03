Slot confident Liverpool will be up for Newcastle trip

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is delighted with the attitude of his players ahead of tomorrow's trip to Newcastle United.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League table, nine points clear from second-place Arsenal.

Slot said, "They all know how hard they had to work for it. If they had done this by just playing at 50% and it is so easy for us, then they might feel 'ah, we're just too good for this league' but that's definitely not what we feel.

"Against every team and no matter if it is Man City or Real Madrid or Wolverhampton Wanderers or Nottingham Forest, we had to work really, really hard to get a result and I think that keeps them with their feet on the ground."

Slot also said of his first Christmas programme: "If Liverpool is (first, second, third or fourth), it is always a special game for the teams we face.

"If Liverpool fans come, the stadium is sold out, everybody wants to play us and everyone wants the best game against us, like they have against Arsenal, Man City and the others.

"The good thing is for me, it's not only us who play that many games. For example, we face Everton next, they've had a game during the week as well so mostly, we are facing teams that are rested for a week because we played Champions League.

"I wasn't aware that six of the (next) nine are away but now you tell me, it makes it even more difficult, but we're ready for it."