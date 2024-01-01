Slot says fans need to give Liverpool an "extra push" in Bournemouth clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken about what can help his side rectify their performance against Nottingham Forest and also how he is adjusting to the English schedule.

The Premier League is well underway now and Slot has spoken in his recent press conference on a number of topics including how busy the English schedule is and how he and his side are adjusting to it.

“I don't know if you know but in Holland we also have Eredivisie so we also play games in the weekends! We also play Champions League or Europa League so we also play during the week. There's only one difference and that's the upcoming week when we play the League Cup.

“So until now I haven't seen anything different than what I was used to at my former clubs. But the Premier League has four extra games compared to Eredivisie and the League Cup. That's the main difference. But from the start until now I think we've played just as many games as my former club. So that's not an issue for me.

“But the main difference between the Premier League and every other league in Europe is that we have to play during Christmas and New Year. I think at those moments that's the biggest difference between this league and all the other leagues. AC Milan has to play the weekend, they had to play on Tuesday and they will play during the weekend also again.

“But that's probably what you mean, the strength of the league, the quality of the league. The quality of Nottingham Forest or Bournemouth is much, much higher than if you play an Eredivisie game against a team that doesn't play for the top six positions, so this is where it makes a difference.”

The quality of the Premier League teams are certainly much higher which has worried fans after Liverpool’s shock loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend. Slot has explained how fans can make a difference at Anfield this week and get behind the side who are looking for redemption.

“My only protestation was about how we played. I think we as a team and as players have to be aware of the fact that fans need something to get behind the team. I don't think we did this enough (against Forest) and the only thing I can ask the fans is if we don't show up enough, maybe they can help us to say, OK, it looks like it's not the day of the players today, so let's help them by singing, cheering or whatever they can come up with.

“But I like to look at ourselves, we have to do better and if we do better, I think the fans will enjoy what they will see and they will be behind the team. It starts with us doing better tomorrow, but maybe if we don't – which I am not expecting or hoping for – maybe the fans can give us this extra push by showing what it needs for us to win the game.”