Slot's words to Oliver which led to red card against Everton have now been revealed

Slot's words to Oliver revealed which led to red card against Everton

The aftermath of Everton’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool descended into chaos, with four red cards issued after the final whistle.

Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were sent off following a heated scuffle involving players, stewards, and even police intervention.

Arne Slot was also dismissed after an intense exchange with referee Michael Oliver during their post-match handshake.

Expert lip-reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed Slot sarcastically told Oliver, “Great game,” before being shown red.

A stunned Slot then responded, “Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later. Me and you ya?”

With tensions already boiling over, the fiery ending capped a controversial Merseyside derby under the Goodison Park lights.