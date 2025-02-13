Slot's words to Oliver which led to red card against Everton have now been revealed
The aftermath of Everton’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool descended into chaos, with four red cards issued after the final whistle.
Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were sent off following a heated scuffle involving players, stewards, and even police intervention.
Arne Slot was also dismissed after an intense exchange with referee Michael Oliver during their post-match handshake.
Expert lip-reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed Slot sarcastically told Oliver, “Great game,” before being shown red.
A stunned Slot then responded, “Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later. Me and you ya?”
With tensions already boiling over, the fiery ending capped a controversial Merseyside derby under the Goodison Park lights.