Slot reveals when Liverpool star Jota should return from injury

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the fitness of Diogo Jota.

The forward has been out of action since he came off during a 2-1 win over Chelsea in October.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have been sharing the burden of the central striker role since then.

Speaking about Jota this week, boss Slot said: "We expect him back after the break.

"The first weeks after the break. I always say there is privacy about the injury.

"He will be back one or two weeks after the break."

