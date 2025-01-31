Slot reveals Liverpool starlet McConnell and Danns may leave on loan

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has praised James McConnell's recent performances.

Slot admitted that he may not go out on loan this season, staying as a first team option.

Slot mentioned that ongoing discussions are taking place regarding Jayden Danns' future.

On McConnell and Danns, he stated: “These are also ongoing discussions we have. You know how it is in football. Yesterday can be different than today or tomorrow.

“I can give you a certain answer and, of course, we’re not hoping this is going to happen, but if I leave the training pitch and there are three injuries along the training session then it’s going to be a different answer. It’s a process we are discussing a lot about.

“These decisions will be made and will be pushed towards the end of the window, which is almost there.”