Slot praises Liverpool squad for handling injuries

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is awaiting further information about his team’s latest injuries.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Real Madrid in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night.

However, they may rue the game in the long-run, with both Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate going down with injuries.

Asked if either or both could miss game time, Slot said in his post-match press conference: "No, not yet. I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good it is difficult to judge so close after the game.

"This is what happens during a season. We missed Trent (Alexander-Arnold) today, we missed (Diogo) Jota today, we missed Alisson (Becker) today. We didn't miss Trent because he was on the bench, but he couldn't play from the start, but Kostas (Tsimikas) we missed.

"This happens through a season. I am really hoping both of them are available to play because we want them all available, but if not someone else has to step up and until now this season everybody that I (have) selected to start has shown up.

"That's also what is going to happen on Sunday, if they can play but also if they can't play then other ones will step up."