Tribal Football
Most Read
Slot admits Liverpool will change tactics due to Vini Jr
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
Girona coach Michel insists no underestimating Sturm Graz
Romanov: I was ready to buy Liverpool - and fund it with Gerrard's sale

Alisson reacts to Kelleher's Mbappe penalty save in Liverpool victory

Ansser Sadiq
Alisson reacts to Kelleher's Mbappe penalty save in Liverpool victory
Alisson reacts to Kelleher's Mbappe penalty save in Liverpool victoryAction Plus
Liverpool’s no.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker may not have an easy time getting back into the team.

The Brazilian was expected to stroll back into the lineup when he recovered from injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But the outstanding form of Caoimhin Kelleher has made the situation very different, especially after Kelleher’s heroics in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Alisson was seen smiling behind the home dugout after Kelleher denied Kylian Mbappe from spot with Liverpool 1-0 ahead.

Kelleher will want to believe that he can earn the spot on merit, especially given his heroics over the past few months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinAlissonLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool keeper Kelleher proud of Real Madrid clean sheet - and Mbappe penalty save
Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher: No relaxing against Southampton
Liverpool keeper Kelleher on incredible Ireland penalty save: I went with my instincts