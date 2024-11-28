Alisson reacts to Kelleher's Mbappe penalty save in Liverpool victory

Liverpool’s no.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker may not have an easy time getting back into the team.

The Brazilian was expected to stroll back into the lineup when he recovered from injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the outstanding form of Caoimhin Kelleher has made the situation very different, especially after Kelleher’s heroics in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Alisson was seen smiling behind the home dugout after Kelleher denied Kylian Mbappe from spot with Liverpool 1-0 ahead.

Kelleher will want to believe that he can earn the spot on merit, especially given his heroics over the past few months.