Slot ponders Kuyt return at Liverpool

Dirk Kuyt is being linked with a return to Liverpool.

Kuyt scored 71 goals and made 40 assists in 285 games for Liverpool, playing for the English giants between 2006 and 2012.

Since retirement, he has had coaching assignments with Feyenoord U19, ADO Den Haag and now Beerschot VA.

However, Kuyt is expected to leave the Belgian club this summer.

And according to the Liverpool Echo he may return to Anfield.

Liverpool is looking for a new assistant coach after manager Arne Slot lost John Heitinga this week.

Heitinga has just been named head coach of Ajax.