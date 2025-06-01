Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Real Madrid star Rodrygo makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest
Ousmane Dembele form a 'slap in the face' - ex-Barcelona chief

Slot ponders Kuyt return at Liverpool

Paul Vegas
Slot ponders Kuyt return at Liverpool
Slot ponders Kuyt return at LiverpoolAction Plus
Dirk Kuyt is being linked with a return to Liverpool.

Kuyt scored 71 goals and made 40 assists in 285 games for Liverpool, playing for the English giants between 2006 and 2012.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since retirement, he has had coaching assignments with Feyenoord U19, ADO Den Haag and now Beerschot VA.

However, Kuyt is expected to leave the Belgian club this summer.

And according to the Liverpool Echo he may return to Anfield.

Liverpool is looking for a new assistant coach after manager Arne Slot lost John Heitinga this week.

Heitinga has just been named head coach of Ajax.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKuyt DirkLiverpoolBeerschot VAFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal in contact with Inzaghi and two Prem sports directors
Nagelsmann weighs into Wirtz future as Liverpool, Real Madrid do battle
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move