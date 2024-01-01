Slot pleased seeing Nunez on scoresheet in Liverpool win

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is happy seeing Darwin Nunez off the mark after victory over Bournemouth.

Nunez struck in his first start for the season in the 3-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot later said: "Of course, I play a striker because I like him to score goals, I play a winger because I like them to assist or to score goals. Because if you want to win a game, you need to score goals. But it also helps if you keep a clean sheet. We just spoke about the lead-up to both goals, Ibou was involved in this – but keeping a clean sheet, Darwin is also involved in this because of the reasons you just told me. So first and foremost, they have to work really hard for the team. In the beginning of the season it was Mo who made the difference and with Lucho and then it was Cody (Gakpo) and Diogo (Jota) who's been involved in goals – and today it was Lucho and Darwin. That's all we want to see.

"I think consistency you get by two things – you get by work-rate and you get it by team performance. If the team performance is not consistent, it's so difficult for an individual to be consistent as well. We just have to create our habits day by day on the training ground and in the games to get this consistency. Because while working on your habits, you create consistency. That's what we try to do every day and he showed today a good game and maybe he can show Wednesday again, but let's wait and see.

"My first instinct when he shot, I said, 'Why does he shoot? Why don't you keep on dribbling?' Because he made the ball free and I think the defender was on the ground. But then there was a fraction of a second later when I saw the ball went in off the post and I was like, 'OK, maybe you are a better football player than I was in the past!' Good choice of him.