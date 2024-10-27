Carragher admits he was "disappointed with Liverpool" after salvaging Arsenal draw

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he felt let down after the club failed to beat an injury filled Arsenal side.

Arsenal was comfortably the better side for large swathes of Sunday’s game but the second half brought a number of opportunities for a Liverpool side who failed to capitalise on them.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gabriel, Arsenal’s strongest defender went off injured which left the Gunners exposed and prone to time wasting through cramp and running to the corner flag to shield the ball.

Mikel Arteta’s lead didn’t matter in the end however after Darwin Nunez squared the ball to Mohamed Salah who fired it past David Raya much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Carragher expressed his dismay after the game however with the former Liverpool defender feeling that Arne Slot’s side could have done more.

“I must say, I was disappointed with Liverpool in the second-half in terms of chances created”, he told Sky Sports.

“Listen, you go away to title rival, you get a point, you’ll be happy. But you think of the problems Arsenal had, not so much before the game but in the game, the changes they had to make, that makeshift back four. I’d expect them to actually create a lot more in the second-half.”

A draw is a letdown for many Liverpool fans who are hoping for a title race this season but considering Arsenal’s dominance throughout the game many will be happy to secure a point especially away from home.