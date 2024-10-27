Salah overtakes Defoe as Premier League's ninth top goalscorer after Arsenal equaliser

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah scored against Arsenal to level the score with his goal meaning he overtakes Premier League legend Jermain Defoe in the all time goal scoring chart.

It is eight goals and seven assists for Salah in what could be his last season as a Liverpool player as his contract slowly comes to an end this summer, with no negotiations currently in place.

The Egyptian scored a late goal to keep Liverpool’s title hopes afloat after Darwin Nunez set him up to hit his 163rd Premier League goal, one more than Defoe who retired in 2022.

That goal means he levels club legend Robbie Fowler in the charts with the winger likely to overtake him this season, most likely before Christmas as he aims to establish himself as one of the best players to ever grace the league.

The 32 year old is nearly 100 goals away from leader Alan Shearer which seems like an impossible feat for any player, but for Salah who continues to break records each week it could be his target before he hangs up his boots.