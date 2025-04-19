Tribal Football
Most Read
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
Man Utd chief Vivell in Germany to see RB Leipzig trio
Man Utd defensive pair forced to leave Old Trafford at halftime
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho

Slot: Liverpool winning title shouldn't be surprise

Paul Vegas
Slot: Liverpool winning title shouldn't be surprise
Slot: Liverpool winning title shouldn't be surprisePeter Powell / EPA / Profimedia
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says winning the Premier League title this season shouldn't be a surprise.

Slot will lead Liverpool to the Premier League title at first attempt, but insists it shouldn't be such a surprise given the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of their clash with Leicester City, he said: “You go to a club like Liverpool, where you feel there’s always an opportunity.

“But I also like to be realistic, and realistic was the two seasons before.

“Last season, they came closer than the season before, but last season, they only had Europa League, where the starters hardly ever played.

"So we knew we had the challenge of doing well in the Premier League, combined with Champions League, which was the season before, quite difficult.

 

 

Why title no surprise

“But it’s not like I went to a club that has never competed for the number one position. So, yeah, it’s in your mind. But that’s not the first thing you think of. Your first thing is try to play good football, win as many games as you can, and then let’s see what comes from that in the league table.

“But it would be weird if I would say now, if you join Liverpool, ‘oh, I’m completely surprised with the position we are in at the moment’. Because this is not a strange position for this club to be in.”

Despite being regarded as champions-elect for months, Slot has never declared themselves title winners.

But the Dutchman maintains: “Because we still have to win two games of football out of six.

“And yeah, the last 32 games have shown us that we have to fight really hard for bringing a winner over the line. And that’s still what we have to do.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Slot makes clear Nunez situation at Liverpool
Coutinho insists "no regrets" quitting Liverpool for Barcelona: Though I didn't meet expectations
RB Leipzig reveal Banjamin Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest