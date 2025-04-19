Tribal Football
Most Read
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
Man Utd chief Vivell in Germany to see RB Leipzig trio
Man Utd defensive pair forced to leave Old Trafford at halftime
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho

Slot makes clear Nunez situation at Liverpool

Paul Vegas
Slot makes clear Nunez situation at Liverpool
Slot makes clear Nunez situation at LiverpoolAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has denied reports of a training ground bust-up with Darwin Nunez.

Nunez didn't make the matchday squad for victory over West Ham United last week amid claims the striker had clashed with a member of Slot's staff at training.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But ahead of their match with Leicester City, Slot said: “He didn’t feel himself the day before the match, and he went inside and he wasn’t able to be part of the team the day after.”

The Dutchman was asked directly about the reported row.

He insisted: “No, he didn’t. He did leave the pitch because he didn’t feel himself.”

Meanwhile, Slot also commented on their summer market plans: "I think the core of the team you want to keep as long as you can together, as long as they are performing in the best possible way, but it is also in general good to have some new energy in and around the place with one or two players. That I agree on.

"But it isn’t really a necessity when you look at the quality we have and the quality of the season we have had.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunez DarwinLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
RB Leipzig reveal Banjamin Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
Arsenal, Liverpool tracking Lazio midfielder Rovella
Ex-Man Utd scout insists Liverpool willing to sell senior attacking trio