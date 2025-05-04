Slot: Liverpool title celebrations like nothing I've experienced

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits claims of their Premier League title winning game causing tremors was a "shock".

During the win against Tottenham last Sunday, scientists at the local university claim there was a seismic shift measuring 1.74 on the Richter scale when Alexis Mac Allister scored at Anfield.

Asked about the scientists' assertions, Slot said: “I heard that story (about the tremors). It happened when Mo scored as well?

“It’s definitely true that now we’ve experienced this once we know why we come in every single morning for training and to achieve things like this. Now knowing what it meant to the people makes the desire to do it again has probably grown even more.

“Yes, I was shocked - but I wasn't the only one for whom this was special. I think even for the fans, even for the biggest fans, it was very special. We all know what these fans can do, but to see them all in red and to see them all staying in the stadium. It wasn't only the Kop. It was every stand. It was so, so special to see how much it meant to the people.

“I worked at Feyenoord. Over there, it also means more to their fans in that they celebrate more passionately than if Ajax win the league or PSV Eindhoven win the league.

“But this was definitely another dimension. Feyenoord mostly win the league once every seven or eight years. Ajax and PSV do it more often. We’ve won the league twice in five years now, but because the fans weren't there in 2020, it was 35 years ago since they last saw it.

“I think you could feel that 35 years. You could feel it and see it in everybody's eyes.”