Slot invites Van Basten to Liverpool: Talk to our strikers

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has invited Marco van Basten to the club.

Slot made the invitation in a 60th birthday message to the AC Milan and Ajax great.

Van Basten turned 60 on Thursday.

“For my generation, you will always be the player who was so great at the European Championship in 1988 and gave us the first and so far only European title," said Slot.

"I would love you to come to Liverpool for a day. Whether or not you will work with our strikers, we should talk about that later."

