Liverpool boss Slot admits Konate facing time out

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is unsure of the extent of Ibrahima Konate's injury suffered in victory over Brighton.

The France defender was forced off at halftime of the 2-1 win.

Slot said, "We don't know yet. He had a lot of pain, but he hasn't been to the hospital yet - and maybe it is not even necessary to go to the hospital, I don't know.

"It is always difficult to judge an injury in the first hour or first 10 minutes after it happens. Let's hope he can be with us as soon as possible because he had a big impact on our season until now.

"But Joe (Gomez) deserved the trust I gave him today because he played outstanding in the second half."

