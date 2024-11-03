Liverpool captain Van Dijk cools title talk after returning to Prem leadership

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says it's too soon to talk about the Premier League table after returning to the top of the table.

Victory over Brighton moved the Reds back into the top position after rivals Manchester City and Arsenal were both beaten on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's too early to even make it important,” said the Dutch defender.

"We want to be on top of the league but we want to be there after the last match in May. The results have been good so far this season but there is a long way to go.

"It is still a work in progress. We stay humble and keep fighting.

"I think over the last couple of years we've never had an easy game against them. It's always tough and you could see it in the first half. We didn't press well and were sloppy in possession. It was a well deserved 1-0 at the break.

"We had completely different energy after the break and got what we deserved I think."