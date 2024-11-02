Slot insists too soon for Liverpool to consider Prem title push

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists it's too soon to talk titles after victory over Brighton.

The result saw Liverpool return to the Premier League summit.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Slot said afterwards: "No, not because of the fact that they (Arsenal and Manchester City) lost. But what I do like a lot is that last week, two times we came one goal behind against Arsenal, 1-0 and 2-1, and two times we were able to fight ourselves back into the game. And in this game we were 1-0 down at half-time, which I think we deserved, and then to come back so strong against such a quality team that has spent so much money in recent years as well, led by a few very good managers in the last few years, then to come back the way we did gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

"But I also added after the game to the players that 45 minutes of the football we played in the first half will, in the end, punish you somewhere. So we need to show up from the start. The crowd was incredible the second half, our fans were incredible the second half. Our players but our fans as well. It was the loudest crowd since I’ve been here. Let’s go now for Tuesday, where I think we need them again. To make sure we play like this from the start and the fans can help us from the start, because that definitely has influence on our players and in the end on our results.‌

On the performance, Slot said: "I think a lot of things happen during a season. Sometimes you have to defend a lead, sometimes you have to come back after going 1-0 behind. So, this is a win you also need in a season where you want to be competitive, because you cannot always be from the first until the last second the best team on the pitch.

"Sometimes you have a difficult period and then you need to fight back, and that’s what we did. I didn’t ask – I would love them to do so and they did in the end – but I didn’t ask them to score two goals, I only asked them to play a different second half than we played against Nottingham Forest, with a different mentality – so if things go against you, you have to show up. Winners always do, and fortunately we have a lot of winners in our team that showed up in the second half."