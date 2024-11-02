Brighton wing-back Kadioglu admits mixed emotions after Liverpool defeat

Brighton wing-back Ferdi Kadioglu admitted mixed emotions after defeat at Liverpool.

Kadioglu struck a first Premier League goal on the day, but it wasn't enough as Liverpool won 2-1.

He later said, "I’m very happy with my first goal, but a little bit disappointed after the game maybe. We had opportunities in the first half to make it 2 0.

"If you don't do that, the technical teams will punish you. I think we got control in the first half, but in the second half we didn't play as much from the back as the first half. I think the pressure forward was also a little bit less. We tried to defend and suffered as a team, and it didn't work out for us at the end. But, overall we really worked hard.

"In the first half, everyone wants the ball and we created some good opportunities from the back. Liverpool played more man to man in the second half, so it made it more difficult.

"From the two games we have learned that if you don't finish your chances, they will punish you. I think that's a big lesson. We have to take our chances and that will make it more difficult for the opponent to come back."