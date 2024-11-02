Brighton boss Hurzeler: Liverpool defeat tough experience

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says luck wasn't with them for defeat at Liverpool.

A late Mohamed Salah goal saw the Reds win 2-1 on the day.

“It’s a disappointing result because I think my team deserved more,” said Hurzeler.

“We didn’t carry on playing in the second half like we did in the first half. We expected Liverpool to press with more intensity and of course there were two goals from outside the box. The 50-50 moments went to them and the 50-50 duels the referee gave to them and I don’t understand why to be honest.

“They then have an advantage here because the crowd gets louder and louder and they had momentum and made goals in the right moments.”

Hurzeler added, “First-half there are enough chances to make the second goal.

“It was a tough experience today but if we stick together and learn to find the solutions when the opponent is pressing with more intensity then I am sure the results will come.”