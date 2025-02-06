Slot happy with Liverpool's quiet winter market: Not many managers have team as good as mine

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists he was happy with a quiet winter market.

The January transfer window shut on Monday with no senior arrivals for Liverpool.

But Slot, ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg, insisted: "But maybe there are not many managers who have a team as good as mine. I have said many times, we have a very strong team. And if you look at the table, I think the players have shown that the faith we have in them was justified. And we don't have - apart from Trent (Alexander-Arnold) who is now sidelined, maybe for a few days - many injuries, not long-term at the moment.

"In the past we had problems with Alisson, with (Diogo) Jota, with some other players. But at the moment, I think apart from Trent, they are all available again today. So, there is no reason to add anything to the team unless you have an opportunity on the market. It is something we saw last time with Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is not with us at the moment, but we bought him because we saw it as an opportunity on the market. But for now, we are happy with the squad we have."