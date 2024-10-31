Slot full of praise for 2-goal Gakpo after Liverpool Cup win
The attacker was at his very best against Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Gakpo scored twice and helped his team to a 3-2 win, taking them into the quarter finals.
Slot stated post-game: “I think in the second half of last season he got a lot of goals already. He has been a good player for Liverpool for a long time now and that’s a good thing.”
He added on Gakpo playing more often: “For me, he is a regular starter. He is not starting every game but he has started on a regular basis and he is in a tough competition with Luis Diaz, who, in the moment he went on the left, also scored a goal.
“So, that’s normal: if you play at a club like Liverpool you have got two quality players for many positions and if you look at the way Joe Gomez played and also Jarell Quansah – who was maybe a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded because the overall performance I liked from them both as well – they are in competition with Virgil (van Dijk) and Ibou (Konate). So that’s what you have when you play at Liverpool, but for me, Cody has been a regular starter this season.”