Slot full of praise for 2-goal Gakpo after Liverpool Cup win

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was full of praise for forward Cody Gakpo last night.

The attacker was at his very best against Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Gakpo scored twice and helped his team to a 3-2 win, taking them into the quarter finals.

Slot stated post-game: “I think in the second half of last season he got a lot of goals already. He has been a good player for Liverpool for a long time now and that’s a good thing.”

He added on Gakpo playing more often: “For me, he is a regular starter. He is not starting every game but he has started on a regular basis and he is in a tough competition with Luis Diaz, who, in the moment he went on the left, also scored a goal.

“So, that’s normal: if you play at a club like Liverpool you have got two quality players for many positions and if you look at the way Joe Gomez played and also Jarell Quansah – who was maybe a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded because the overall performance I liked from them both as well – they are in competition with Virgil (van Dijk) and Ibou (Konate). So that’s what you have when you play at Liverpool, but for me, Cody has been a regular starter this season.”