Liverpool defender Quansah hoping for new Cup chance: I'll keep pushing

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah hopes for a fresh chance tonight against Carabao Cup opponents Brighton.

Quansah has been forced out of the starting XI in the Premier League due to the form of defensive pair Ibrahima Konate and skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told liverpoolfc.com: "It's always been the same for me. I think it was the same last season as well, I was in a similar position. Obviously it's a good way to show how good you are and show him what you're capable of. It's just building minutes again and building more and more experience for the future.

"People probably don't see it. It's really tough mentally when you're not playing and obviously physically you've got to sort of train how many metres you'd run in games and stuff like this. It's really physically demanding and the amount of gym work you do, it's really tough. But it's all about staying ready and you never know when your opportunity will come. It's just staying ready for anything.

"You've just got to look in front of you and say you've got two of the best centre-backs in the world ahead of you. It's a joy watching them play, to be honest. But as long as I can try to push them as far as they can go, and they're always pushing me to try to be a better player, it'll breed a good environment around the squad."

On studying his defensive teammates, Quansah added: "I could probably name a million things, to be honest. I think Virg is probably the most complete centre-half we've had in this modern era of centre-backs. And Ibou, the way he's defending at the minute, his game has been well-rounded and really good.

"So I can just take everything from them. Obviously they've got experience as well, and I think that's the most valuable thing, having the experience and the little tactical know-hows of certain strikers and the game. It's always good to pick up on."