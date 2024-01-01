Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Liverpool set price for Kelleher

Liverpool set price for Kelleher
Liverpool set price for Kelleher
Liverpool set price for KelleherAction Plus
Liverpool are pricing Caoimhin Kelleher at £25 million as the transfer window opens.

The shot stopper is very much eager to move on from the Anfield club this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, Liverpool are ready to facilitate a sale, but only on their terms.

The 25-year-old is wanted by Celtic in Scotland, but may be out of their budget.

For his part, Kelleher will hope that he is not priced out of a move to a club where he can play regularly.

His desire is to not only win and compete for trophies, but to play regularly.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinLiverpoolCelticFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool fail with bid for Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio
Kelleher admits he could be on the move from Liverpool
De Cler can see Hancko at Slot's Liverpool