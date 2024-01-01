Liverpool set price for Kelleher

Liverpool are pricing Caoimhin Kelleher at £25 million as the transfer window opens.

The shot stopper is very much eager to move on from the Anfield club this summer.

Per The Athletic, Liverpool are ready to facilitate a sale, but only on their terms.

The 25-year-old is wanted by Celtic in Scotland, but may be out of their budget.

For his part, Kelleher will hope that he is not priced out of a move to a club where he can play regularly.

His desire is to not only win and compete for trophies, but to play regularly.