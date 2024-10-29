Slot speaks on the difficult decisions to loan out Bajcetic and Doak this summer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits the choice to retain or loan out a young player is done on a case by case basis.

The Anfield club have often used loans to get their young players more game time, as do most senior teams.

Slot was asked about the likes of Stefan Bajcetic (RB Salzburg) and Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), who went out on loan this summer.

He told reporters: “Yeah, that is sometimes difficult because in certain situations you would prefer to keep them here, because then they can train every day with you and you can implement in the best possible way your playing style.

“But if that also means that they hardly play that will normally also lead not to the progression you are hoping for. That is the balance we always try to find with our players, also with our very talented ones and sometimes that means you bring them on a loan – Stefan Bajcetic was a very good example to that. Then you hope to see that he plays a lot, and he already played a few games. And then it's very pleasing in this particular situation that he went to a very good manager as well with Pepijn Lijnders that knows this club.

“And for Ben Doak, it's similar. He also went to a very good manager and they have a very good playing style. It's a balance we need to find: do we want to play them on a regular basis or once in a while and keep them with us where we have to be aware of our own interests?

“So, we can't let everybody go that doesn't play all the time – and there Tyler Morton is a good example of that. He's a quality, quality player, good enough to play everywhere around the league, but is in competition with so many good midfielders over here. Like you see now, we've got six forwards, two of them are injured, so only four left. With the schedule we have, that's sometimes a bit of a worry for me. Maybe we should bring Ben Doak back!”