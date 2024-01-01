Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend

RB Salzburg coach Lijnders confident over Liverpool pair Clark, Bajcetic

RB Salzburg coach Lijnders confident over Liverpool pair Clark, Bajcetic
RB Salzburg coach Lijnders confident over Liverpool pair Clark, BajceticAction Plus
RB Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders has explained returning to former club Liverpool to strengthen their midfield.

Salzburg have taken Stefan Bajcetic on-loan and signed outright Bobby Clark.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lijnders told The Times: “Listen, I know Bobby really well. I know the passion he has for the ball, to score goals, to go into the box, to be creative. He will be completely fine.

“Stefan, we know he didn’t play for one year, one and a half year even (because of adductor and calf injuries).

"So he needed time as well."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBajcetic StefanClark BobbyLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg
Liverpool starlet hit with huge fine by Lijnders after training mistake
RB Salzburg coach Lijnders explains fine for Liverpool loanee Bajcetic