RB Salzburg coach Lijnders confident over Liverpool pair Clark, Bajcetic

RB Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders has explained returning to former club Liverpool to strengthen their midfield.

Salzburg have taken Stefan Bajcetic on-loan and signed outright Bobby Clark.

Lijnders told The Times: “Listen, I know Bobby really well. I know the passion he has for the ball, to score goals, to go into the box, to be creative. He will be completely fine.

“Stefan, we know he didn’t play for one year, one and a half year even (because of adductor and calf injuries).

"So he needed time as well."