Slot expecting special atmosphere as Liverpool go to Goodison Park for final time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Trent Alexander-Arnold could make tomorrow night's Merseyside derby at Everton.

The England fullback has been battling with injury over the past fortnight, but Slot stated this morning he is a good chance to make the clash.

"Trent has done part of a training session with us yesterday so let's see how he is today. He will train hopefully with us again today and then we will decide if we take him to the game," said Slot, who also gave an update on fellow defender Joe Gomez. The England international broke down during Sunday's FA Cup defeat at Plymouth.

"Joe, it's the same leg again where he had the injury last time so we are still assessing that but he will definitely not be available tomorrow."

On the Plymouth shock, Slot declared: "It should have impact because if you are working at a club like this, you should compete for every trophy, we've said this from the start.

"We beat Accrington Stanley but to lose to Plymouth is, of course, not acceptable. As a team and I think our fans are disappointed by that result.

"We have to show a different side of us tomorrow because it was not only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool standards are as well."

With Everton moving to their new stadium next season, tomorrow will mark a final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. However, Slot concedes he doesn't know what to expect given it will be the first time he's been in the away dugout at the ground.

"I think it's an extra reason why the atmosphere will be even better than all the ones before. I haven't been to one before but people tell me at Goodison Park, as at Anfield, it is always a fantastic atmosphere."

Everton farewell a stadium which they have called home since 1892 where the atmosphere has contributed to a 71-year run as a top-flight club.

"It is probably going to be a fantastic atmosphere and that is never easy to play against because every single time they cross the halfway line or corner kick, whatever happens, the fans will cheer for that and you have to be mentally strong as the away team to resist all of that atmosphere.

"When you have the ball you have to be as calm as you can in this fantastic atmosphere but it is not the first time for these players that they are playing in atmospheres like this so I hope they can focus on what they have to do.

"I assume our players are ready for another battle tomorrow for the simple reason that they have been ready for the whole season and many of them are experienced in this tie."

Sitting top of the Premier League table, Slot knows with a win that Liverpool can go nine points clear of second-place Arsenal, having played the same amount of games.

Liverpool have only lost two of their last 27 Premier League games against Everton at Goodison, though were beaten last season under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Slot added, "This is the hardest league to win because there are so many teams that can win this league and there are so many teams that are able to win 10-15 games in a row. You cannot slow down and you cannot have a few games where you aren't on the top of your game because all of a sudden another team will catch you up.

"That is what the Premier League is, that's why it is such an exciting league and such a beautiful league to work in.

"Last season Arsenal only lost two of their last 15 or 17 but still City were able to win the league probably because they won every game. That is the league we are in, so the upcoming five fixtures are important but the nine afterwards are important. But the first 23-24 games have been just as important."