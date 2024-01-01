Slot discusses Liverpool market plans: We must fill some positions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot does believe there is a lot of quality in his current group.

The Dutchman was asked by club media about the importance of recruitment this summer.

While he knows the club is working hard to get deals done, he acknowledges the key is to maximize the talent available to him.

When asked about recruitment, he told club media: “Yeah, and it's also been part of spending my time in the last few weeks. If you bring in Fabian, who I didn't know before, you have conversations, meetings with him – together with Richard (Hughes) – to bring the best possible person in we could find, and I think in the situation of Fabian we managed to do that. He's regarded as one of the most interesting goalkeeper coaches there is at the moment and in the meetings we had I felt this as well. (There are) still one or two positions to fill in and we are talking about this and having meetings about this as well.”

On the squad, he stated: “Yeah, definitely. I think 82 points is a result of playing style. Always the points you get is always a result of the way you play. I've seen many games already, I've seen many training sessions as well. Of course the fans can see the games, so they know we have some very good players. But I've also seen a lot of training sessions already and I think this is where you bring the culture, and they are always working hard – like the fans see during the game.

“(A) real good team, real good players, managed to be on top for a very long time, but I think in the end we would all love to see Liverpool a bit higher than third place and this is the challenge we are facing now – to build on from what we have. I have all the confidence in this because of the players, that we can add a few things where we hopefully can get a bit more points than 82, which is necessary with the likes of Arsenal and City, to end up hopefully a bit higher than we did this season.”