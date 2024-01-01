Tribal Football
Liverpool target Diomande changes agents

Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande could be preparing for a Premier League move.

The centre half has signed for the same agency as Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk.

The 20-year-old, who is wanted by nearly every top club in Europe, is being linked to Liverpool.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the stopper has left Prosport International and will now be represented by ROOF.

Diomande has a £68 million release clause in his Sporting contract, which any club must trigger to sign him.

Sporting are not in the mood to lose the talented youngster for a lower fee.

