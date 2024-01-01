Slot demands Liverpool response after "big setback" for Forest defeat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is demanding the right reaction from his players after their defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck for Forest in their 1-0 win at Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot later said, "I think the only thing we had influence on was ball possession because they played a lot of long balls, so if you then take the ball back you need to go past 11 players. We had a lot of ball possession but only managed to create three, four quite good chances, so that is by far not enough if you have so much ball possession. If you play so much in their half, we need to do much better. We lost the ball so many times in simple situations. That is, I think, the main story from the game: ball possession not good enough.

On whether the international break was a factor, Slot insisted: "It is always difficult to say this, but I don’t think it had anything to do with it. Players came back strong and I saw today also a team that wanted to fight until the end. So it had nothing to do with energy, in my opinion, but we simply had the ball a lot and we had to create from ball possession. If you look at the goals we have scored until now, we also scored quite a few from transition moments, from winning the ball back and then going to transition. But the other team played over our press a lot with a lot of long balls, so like I said, we got the ball mostly in our last line. Then it wasn’t good enough today because also too many individual performances in ball possession were not of the standards that I am used to from these players."

Slot continued: "If you lose a home game it’s always a setback, especially if you face a team... we never know, maybe they will go all the way to fight for Champions League tickets, but normally this team is not ending up in the top 10, so if you lose a game against them that’s a big disappointment. Although, they were organised and structured really well today.

‌

He added: "I want to see the same attitude every single day: after a big win, after a small win, after a draw, after a loss. It is just to go out to work again tomorrow, analyse what we did well and what we didn’t do well. There were enough things we could improve from the Man United game, that’s also what we showed them. We showed them also a few good things, and that’s going to be the same tomorrow and the day after. But this is a different game than the ones we’ve played until now because we faced a low block, the team we faced played really low and as a result of that we had a lot of ball possession but we were not able to create a lot."