Forest matchwinner Hudson-Odoi: Victory at Liverpool just massive

Forest matchwinner Hudson-Odoi: Victory at Liverpool just massiveTribalfootball
Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was proud proving the matchwinner at Liverpool.

Hudson-Odoi struck for the only goal of the 1-0 win.

He later said, "As the space opened I saw a clear opening for a shot and I was delighted it went in. It's a massive win and we know it is massive.

"Everyone's morale is up, we are confident going into every game. We know in our heads the mentality has to be right and we are doing that as a team. The camp is good.

"I didn't start but I wasn't angry or disappointed, I am buzzing, we are all buzzing. It's nice to get the goals but it's just the start of the season and I can keep getting more."

