Slot defends Quansah's reaction to Liverpool substitution
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has played down Jarell Quansah's response to a substitution. 

The defender was taken off at half time against Ipswich Town, a game the Reds won 2-0. 

While Quansah was upset at the time, Slot revealed that he was fine hours later. 

Slot told reporters: “In a way you would expect a player to react. I spoke to him immediately after the game, I spoke to him the day after on Sunday and at the end of that conversation he asked if he could train on the Sunday.  

“Normally he should have done recovery, (but) he wanted to train.  

“Unfortunately, I think it was Tuesday that he picked up a bit of an injury, so he couldn't train on Wednesday – let's see if he can train today.” 

