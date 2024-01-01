Slot could miss Argentine star ahead of Palace game as injury continues

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be sweating on the condition of his star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine has been instrumental to the success of Slot’s 4-3-3 formation so far at Anfield.

While the Reds sit top of the Premier League, they may be without Mac Allister for upcoming games.

He picked up a groin issue against Crystal Palace and did not play in Argentina's draw with Venezuela last week.

Per Ole, he is back in full training and may even play on Wednesday in their next game.

Slot will hope that he comes through the game unscathed and is in good condition next weekend.