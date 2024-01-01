Slot admits one big change at Liverpool from Klopp

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists he's only made one big change from Jurgen Klopp left the club.

The Reds boss has enjoyed a flying start to his career in England after replacing Klopp in the summer.

The Reds have won eight of their first nine games under his guidance this term.

"Maybe we've implemented one or two (rules), but I don't even know what they are," said Slot to Sky Sports.

"There was (already) a really good culture of players being on time, so I hate it if we have to talk about fines and these kinds of things for players being late. It's normal that you're on time.

"But that culture was already here, so maybe the only one - I'm not sure it's a rule - but they used to go into hotels a lot the day before a game, and that's what we've changed, because I and my staff feel the best place to sleep is your own bed, so it gives you the best rest possible.

"So it's not really a rule, but that's one of the few things we've changed. So before a home game the players are in their own house, their own bed, instead of being in a hotel. That's not a rule but it did change."