Slot admits he has missed the version of Jota that was so consistent before his injury

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on forward Diogo Jota and his role in the final stages of the club's title-chasing season.

Jota has made 23 appearances this season, scoring 8 goals and bagging 2 assists in what has been a mixed start for the forward who cannot seem to get a consistent run of games due to various injuries. The Portuguese international played 60 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend but failed to make an impact.

His last goal came against Nottingham Forest back in January when he leveled the score to secure a vital point in the club's title race. Slot spoke on Jota’s role at the club ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday night and revealed that he misses the version of him that was so consistent at the start of the season.

“A role like many others. He'd done so well before his injury and, I think I've said it during the weekend, I couldn't even remember when his last start was for us in the Premier League. I think we've missed him for three or four months because it was Chelsea in October, that's a long way back, so we've missed the No.9 that played in the first seven or eight games every single one for almost three or four months.

“Now he is back. He played 60 (minutes on Sunday) and with a decent amount of games we play now, you don't expect him to play 90, 90, 90 in the upcoming three, but he will be involved in hopefully all three and hopefully with a lot of minutes as well.

Jota is likely to gain more minutes against Villa this week as Liverpool look to extend their lead at the top of the table. With such a busy schedule this season Slot has to be careful with the 28-year-old who is prone to injuries especially when overworked in recent years.