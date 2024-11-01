Tribal Football
Slot admits Chiesa will be out for some time as Liverpool monitor his situation

Ansser Sadiq
Slot admits Chiesa will be out for some time as Liverpool monitor his situation
Slot admits Chiesa will be out for some time as Liverpool monitor his situation
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Federico Chiesa is out for some time.

The Italian winger, who arrived in the summer from Juventus, is not likely to play for his club until after the international break.

Chiesa has experienced a stop start introduction to the Reds and the Premier League.

“Chiesa is not back before the international break, so maybe only a week to go,” Slot told reporters. 

“We’re hoping that he can do things again during the international break and that he can join us afterwards.”

He also expanded on the fitness of Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota, stating: “I think I said already a few times that it’s always difficult to tell you exactly when they are ready.

“Especially the last phase of the recovery can always be a few days extra or less.

“The fact is they are not there before the international break and let’s see if they can join us after.”

