Slot a "good friend" of Benfica star who could join Liverpool in the summer

Slot is a "good friend" of Benfica star who could join Liverpool in the summer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been linked with a potential move for former Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu, who could leave Benfica in the summer transfer window.

Kokcu played under Slot at Feyenoord for two seasons - a link that could prove to be vital in securing a move for the midfielder who has been linked with a move to Merseyside for a number of years.

Portuguese newspaper Record have claimed that Slot and his team have been scouting the 23 year-old, but Benfica would demand at least £67m to let the playmaker leave.

The Turkish international’s father Halis Kokcu spoke to ESPN.nl about how a move could be possible due to the player's connection with Slot in the past.

“Arne is a good friend of ours,” he said.

“He has been through a lot of things with Orkun. Yes, why not? It’s possible.”

“The most important thing now is Orkun’s focus, that he does well with Benfica,” he said.

“But of course, players and trainers don’t have just one station, the staff knows that too.

“In modern football, clubs think about finances, about making a profit. Orkun is a player who has the potential to make a profit with the next step. The fans and the club are also fine with that, of course. That was also the project. We’ll see where he ends up.”