Ipswich confident keeping hold of Man City loanee Phillips

Ipswich Town are in no danger of losing Kalvin Phillips in January.

On-loan from Manchester City, it's been suggested Phillips could be recalled after Rodri's season-ending injury.

However, TWTD says there is no break clause in the season-long deal.

“The truthful answer is I've not checked,” Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said. “I don't think there is, but I can't tell you 100 per cent.

“I know the plan from our side, from his side, from Man City's side is that he comes here and has a season with us and gets back to playing regularly and helps the team here.

“And we're going to try and help him develop while (he’s here) and build up to a good place in his career, while he's going to do everything he can to help the team. That’s 100 per cent the plan and I'm sure that remains the plan on all sides.”