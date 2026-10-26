Eddie Howe 'ready to open Man United talks' as Carrick decision looms

Michael Carrick's future as Manchester United boss is set to be decided in the coming days.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford by Bournemouth over the weekend, which extends their winless run to eight matches, and leaves Carrick's charges just above the Premier League relegation zone.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Sports have stated how United's hierarchy are already considering alternatives for the head coach role - even before the loss to Bournemouth - following the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

That process will now be stepped up, as Carrick prepares for key talks on his next step, with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada on course to sit down with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

As focus turns to United's next prospective boss, Eddie Howe is reportedly the favourite, ahead of former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Howe's summer exit from Newcastle United means there would be no compensation required and he's open to discussing the move, but not until Carrick has been relieved of his duties in Manchester.