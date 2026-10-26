Man United make interim manager call if Carrick leaves before Chelsea test

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Man United head coach Michael Carrick.
Man United head coach Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick could be removed from his post before the Premier League trip to Chelsea on October 31.

Carrick oversaw a 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth at the weekend which stretches his winless run to eight games across all competitions and the former midfielder is on the brink at Old Trafford.

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Club officials will meet with Carrick in the coming days with a decision over his future expected at least 48 hours before the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are the two frontrunners to replace Carrick on a permanent basis, but neither would be appointed at such short notice, and former United defender Jonny Evans is on standby to lead the team at Chelsea.

Evans returned to United in January 2026 as part of the coaching staff - first assisting former interim manager Darren Fletcher -  and then staying on as part of Carrick's staff.

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