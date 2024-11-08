Simpson-Pusey admits he was close to leaving Man City this season

Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey admits he could have left the club.

The youth team product has made his debut for the first team under manager Pep Guardiola in the Champions League this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having captained the club’s academy to the FA Youth Cup, Simpson-Pusey admits he could have taken a different path.

"I’d say it’s my proudest moment but I’ve put that in the past and I feel like it’s time for me to push on and stride for better things," he told the Manchester Evening News earlier in the week.

“Knowing what has happened to him since puts his comments into a different lens.

"Winning the Youth Cup, it’s a big achievement. But a few months down the line and being in and around the first team, I’d say that’s my next step.

"When you go over there and play with the first-team players… the Youth Cup doesn’t mean anything to them. You’re with treble-winners. You have to just prepare to train with them and be as good as you can."

"Being in and around the first team just makes you want to be there 24/7. That’s definitely my next aim," he added.

"I feel like because I’m training over there a lot and being around the best and having the best manager in the world coach you, this is the best thing to do: stay. Going out will give you experience, but not the experience you would get from staying here."